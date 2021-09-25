Calendar - Community Events
Even war cannot quench the aspirations and dreams of the March sisters. Struggling to achieve her dream of becoming a published author, Jo March has received rejection letters from 22 publishers! Her friend, Professor Bhaer, encourages her to ditch the “blood-and-guts” of her current stories and focus on telling the story of herself and her sisters as they experience life growing up in America during the Civil War. Little Women is based on Louisa May Alcott's life. Experience the hope and indomitable spirit of Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March in this musical brought to you by the incomparable Auburn Community Players.auburnwa.gov
