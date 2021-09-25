UNC Basketball: Vince Carter documentary coming soon

Kevin Durant is one of the top superstars in the NBA, and there are many people that believe he is the best player in the world. Kevin Durant's shot creation is elite, and he showed that he can still score as well as ever during both the regular season and the playoffs. Having the ability to score on every defender is extremely valuable. Durant's comeback from his injury has been spectacular, and he looks ready to dominate the league.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO