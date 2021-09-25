UNC Basketball: Vince Carter documentary coming soon
UNC Basketball fans are in for a true treat, as Tar Heel legend Vince Carter drops a new documentary highlighting his illustrious career next month. On June 28th, 2020 it was announced that Vince Carter would be trading in his Jordans for flip flops as he retired from the National Basketball Association. Carter’s retirement sealed his name in the history books forever as having the longest-tenured career in NBA history with 22 years.keepingitheel.com
