There were a few obvious reasons why the Islanders wanted Zach Parise and Zdeno Chara this offseason, despite their ages of 37 and 44, respectively. There was the experience, of course, and the versatility. There was the opportunity for Chara to reunite with — and perhaps even end his career with — the team that drafted him. And there was the chance for mentorship, Parise being a good complement to Oliver Wahlstrom, now in his sophomore season, and Chara fitting in rather well with Noah Dobson, 23 years his junior, and his potential blue-line partner.

