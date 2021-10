Phyllis E. Shull, 85, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital. She was born Aug. 2, 1936, in New Albany, Pa., to LuVerne and Martha Dike Brown. She was a graduate of the former Catawissa High School and had retired from Benatec Associates, Camp Hill in 1997. She was a member of Millerstown United Methodist Church, Perry County Chapter of ABWA, former volunteer at The Manor at Perry Village, New Bloomfield, former volunteer for Pinnacle Health Hospice, Harrisburg, and a member of Millerstown Senior Citizens Center. She loved playing Uno, doing puzzles and going on ice cream dates with her family. She was an avid Penn State fan.

