Britney Spears was 'scared' and 'crying' after she smelled weed backstage during a tour stop: 'I will fail a drug test. I won't see my boys'

Britney Spears was "scared" and "crying" when she smelled weed during her "Circus" tour.

According to "Controlling Britney Spears," she was scared she wouldn't be able to see her kids.

Former wardrobe head Tish Yates said that Spears "bolted" after smelling the weed smoke.

Britney Spears was terrified she'd fail a drug test and be unable to see her children after smelling weed smoke during a tour stop, according to the new documentary "The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears."

Tish Yates, the head of wardrobe for the 2009 "Circus" tour, remembered that Spears, like many other artists, would be put into a road case and wheeled out to the stage, so that she wouldn't have to walk past thousands of fans.

But on her way to the stage this particular night, Yates said, Spears became distressed after smelling weed.

"She is distressed. She is upset," Yates recalled in the documentary. "She's yelling, 'It smells like pot. It smells like pot. I can't breathe this. I cannot breathe is. I will fail a drug test. I won't see my boys.'"

"And she bolted. She was running trying to get back to her dressing room. She was crying. She was screaming," the "Circus" wardrobe head said.

"The level of how she was scared really opened my eyes," Yates continued. "She's crying and the show goes on."

The 2009 "Circus" tour began a year after Spears was put into a court-ordered conservatorship , with her father Jamie as conservator of her estate . Spears was also engaged in a custody battle with ex Kevin Federline in 2008, but the two now share custody of their sons Jayden James and Sean Preston .

Spears has since spoken out about the "abusive" conservatorship , and a New York Times documentary from earlier this year (titled "Framing Britney Spears") shed even more light on the controversial arrangement.

In June, following a New York Times report that Spears had been "forced" to "perform against her will," a 2018 video of Spears admitting she has a 102-degree fever in the midst of a concert resurfaced.

The video shows Spears greeting a fan who was brought onstage from the audience, and she starts by warning him that it's very hot "up here."

"I'm about to pass out," she told the concert audience. "I'm sick. I have, actually, a 102 fever right now."

That same week, Spears gave explosive testimony in court , revealing that she was forced to remain on birth control and was unable to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari.