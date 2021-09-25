10-man Borussia Dortmund suffer narrow defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund go up against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run to four matches. Borussia Dortmund have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under Marco Rose. Erling Haaland is scoring goals for fun and Jude Bellingham is just getting better and better with every game. While Gregor Kobel looks to be one of the signings of the season. Things are looking up for the Black and Yellows, but they cannot afford to let up just yet.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO