10-man Borussia Dortmund suffer narrow defeat against Borussia Mönchengladbach

By Brian Szlenk Straub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an unhappy return to the Borussia-Park for Marco Rose as Borussia Mönchengladbach handed Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 defeat. The absences of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus were sorely felt as Borussia Dortmund failed to register a shot on target over the course of the 90 minutes. And while Borussia Mönchengladbach did not fare much better, Denis Zakaria’s first half strike was enough to help them secure the three points. To make matters worse for the Black and Yellows, Mahmoud Dahoud was sent off in the first half.

