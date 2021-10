Reading Thursday’s Chicago Bears injury report put me in a glass case of emotions. Eddie Goldman was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, marking the first such occurrence of the 2021 season. The beefy nose tackle hasn’t been in on a regular-season NFL snap since the end of the 2019 season. And at points when it looked as if Goldman was making progress, it turned out to be one of those one step forward-two steps back deals. If history doesn’t repeat itself and Goldman can put together consecutive practices with full participation, I’ll prepare to pencil him into the starting lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO