Sheboygan, WI

Americans building toward a blowout at the Ryder Cup

 7 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans are on the verge of turning the Ryder Cup into a rout. They won a third straight session with a 3-1 score. That pushes the overall tally to 9-3. The Americans are assured of having the lead over Europe going into the 12 singles matches Sunday. They way they are playing at Whistling Straits, they appear to want an even bigger lead. Dustin Johnson won his third straight match. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay remain undefeated in foursomes. Europe has won only two of the 12 matches so far. Both wins came from Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

