The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
Gear up for fall with killer discounts on cooking essentials, outerwear and more this weekend. Sur La Table

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking to do some retail therapy this weekend? You've come to the right place. Whether you're itching to upgrade your kitchen tools or stock up on outdoor gear , there are plenty of sales you can shop right now.

You can prep for holiday feasts with a new Dutch oven or casserole dish from Sur La Table at up to 60% off. Meanwhile, if you want to refresh your beauty routine, you can score massive discounts at Ulta's Fall Haul savings event . Keep scrolling to shop more mega markdowns this weekend.

1. Sur La Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGpUp_0c806xaD00
Save up to 60% at the Sur La Table Warehouse sale. Sur La Table

Gear up for Thanksgiving with top-tier cookware , kitchen tools , culinary knifes , bakeware and more from Sur La Table. Right now, you can shop hundreds of cooking essentials at up to 60% off during the Sur La Table warehouse sale . There are plenty of deals for every budget, with must-have items ringing up for under $25, $50 and $100. For instance, you can pick up the Sur La Table La Marque 84 nonstick stainless steel 8-inch and 10-inch skillets for just $89.96—a savings of $90.04.

Shop the Sur La Table Warehouse sale (Save up to 60%)

2. Backcountry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVb7Q_0c806xaD00
Get ready to hit the slopes with epic discounts at Backcountry's Winter Forecast sale. Backcountry

With ski and snowboard season right around the corner, you may be in need of a new pair of boots, winter jacket or snow suit. Luckily, right now, Backcountry is offering up to 60% off all that and more. During the Winter Forecast sale, you can save big on past season styles with 50% off select touring skis , up to 45% off goggles and as much as 75% off outerwear . To stay warm on the slopes, consider The North Face women's HMLYN insulated jacket , currently marked down from $229.95 to as little as $91.98.

Shop the Backcountry Winter Forecast sale (Save up to 60%)

3. Samsung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND2Bp_0c806xaD00
Shop markdowns on phones, TVs and appliances at the Discover Samsung sales event. Samsung

This is the last weekend you can save on phones , TVs and appliances at the Discover Samsung sales event . The weeklong savings event wraps up on tonight, Sunday, September 26 —but don't worry, there's still plenty of time to pick up smart tech and home appliances. For instance, you can save up to 25% on all-in-on GalaxyBuds2 bundles right now.

Shop the Discover Samsung event (Save up to 20%)

4. Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2R94_0c806xaD00
Stock up on makeup and beauty essentials at the Ulta Fall Haul event. Getty/PeopleImages

If you're looking to add some pieces to your makeup bag, Ulta has you covered. Through October 2 you can shop beauty essentials at up to 50% off during Ulta's Fall Haul event . For a mascara that's sure to please, pick up one of our favorites , the Revlon Volumazing Mascara , for just $5.39—a savings of $3.60 off the full $8.99 list price. Meanwhile, combat dry skin with The Body Shop hand cream ( another favorite! ) with 20% markdowns on 1-ounce tubes of the shea and coconut versions.

Shop the Ulta Fall Haul event (Save up to 50%)

5. Solo Stove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjBXE_0c806xaD00
Save $130 on a Bonfire pit and stand right now at Solo Stove. Solo Stove

If you've had your eye on a Solo Stove , now's the time to shop. This weekend the brand's cult-favorite fire pits are up to 20% off with even deeper discounts on bundled packages . During the sale the customer-favorite Bonfire pit and stand is down from $419.99 to just $289.99—a savings of $130. If the price isn't convincing enough, our head of product and development, Sunil Doshi, said the pit "felt like magic" and (as promised) did a great job at eliminating smoke.

Shop the Solo Stove sale (Save up to 20%)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 best sales to shop this weekend

