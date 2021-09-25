Lemke, Don John Beloved by all, Don John Lemke, 89, of Maple Grove, MN, passed away peacefully at home, on 9/20/21 with dear family at his side. Born in Albany MN, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert & Mary (Schunk); siblings Jerry, Lucille, Ray, Harvey & Gene; granddaughter Tiffany Lemke. Survived by his wife of 66+ years, Doris (Wolfe); children Don (Jackie), Rosanne (Dale), Linda (Nick), Cindy (Tom), Jim (Lisa) & Larry; 17 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Don proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was trained in electronics, which led to a career in engineering, computing and aerospace operations with IBM and Control Data. His family was everything to him. Doris was the love of his life and their marriage inspired all. He was a dedicated & loving husband and father. The young family went on many family adventures: camping, fishing, & traveling to scenic sites across the country. Don's kind, generous & loving nature was shared with the next generations as the family grew and extended to include all he met. His voice was his gift that he shared throughout his life. He sang in the church choir, musicals in community theater, karaoke, nursing homes, weddings & funerals, family gatherings, around the campfire, and would often burst into song at any moment. His voice was a joy for all. After retiring, the log cabin on Marion Lake was the place family would gather for fishing, boating, games and relaxing. Heaven's choir is rejoicing. Don will live in our hearts forever. Celebration of Life to be held at Champlin United Methodist Church, 921 Downs Road, Champlin. Visitation 10-11, Service 11-12.