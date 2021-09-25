CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Plain, MN

Valerie Jean 'Val' Oas

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Oas, Valerie Jean "Val" age 59 of Maple Plain passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born September 28, 1961 to Pete and Joyce (Schliinz) Allen in Watertown, Minnesota. Val was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a proud and passionate native woman. Her biggest passion in life were her children and grandchildren. Val's love for her family was complete. She was united in marriage to Dana Oas on April 25, 1981, celebrating 40 years of marriage, teaching their children what it means to have endless love and patience. Val was preceded in death by her father Pete Allen. She is survived by her husband Dana; children Nicole (Cass) Carlson, Angela (Derek) Henson, Danielle (John) Oas-Shea, Keith (Anna) Oas; grandchildren Chante, Blake and fiancé Taylor, Jarrod, William, Andrew, Jacob, Caleb, Madonna, Lucas, Tanner; great grandchild Ryker; mother Joyce Allen; siblings Robert (Rosy) Allen, Randy (Debbie Gjerstad) Allen; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4-7 PM prior to the service at the church. Private inurnment at a later date in Lewis Cemetery, Maple Plain. itenfuneralservices.com 763-972-2891.

www.startribune.com

