Hennepin County, MN

Richard 'Dickie' Jacques

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Jacques, Richard "Dickie" age 86, passed away September 23, 2021. Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents, Betty Jean and Joseph Jacques; brother, Sam Iaquinto and sister, Deloris Stone. Survived by son, Kevin (Shannon) Zelenka; brothers, Jim (Sally) Jacques, Leon (Kathy) Jacques, Joe (Margie) Jacques; sister, Jan Jacques Weber; 2 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was a proud Korean War Marine Veteran. Until his passing Dick cherished many friendships from NE Mpls where he grew up and lived his entire life and was a lifelong member of Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He was a talented muslcian, singer and song writer who performed with the Jazz Workshop in Mpls. Dick was a generous donor to his church and many other charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be directed to Minnesota Humame Society in the name of Dickie Jacques. Funeral service Tuesday, September 28, 5 PM with visitation beginning at 3 PM at: Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828 2901 Johnson St. N.E.

