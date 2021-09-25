Jeffrey Clifford Chastek

Chastek, Jeffrey Clifford Born to Stan and Sharon Chastek on April 2nd, 1966, of Corcoran, MN passed away unexpectedly on September 21st, 2021. He was married to Mary (Arne) Chastek for 34 years. They had two daughters Stephenie and Crystal, and one beloved grandson Alvie. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, passionate music enthusiast, and best friend to everyone he met. Visitation will be at 1PM on Friday, October 1 with a Memorial Service following at 2PM - both at Gearty Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N, (@ Vicksburg Lane). A cocktail reception to follow at the Medina Entertainment Center with an opportunity for sharing stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred. gearty-delmore.com 763-553-1411.