Watch: USA's Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas chug beers before Ryder Cup matches

By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 7 days ago
USA golfers Justin Thomas, left, and Daniel Berger pound beers thrown to them from fans in the stands on the first hole after pumping up the fans during the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wis. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After almost a week in Wisconsin, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas look like natives.

The United States golfers, perhaps feeling ultra-confident with a 9-3 lead , came out to the first hole at Whistling Straits to pump up the crowd before the afternoon matches.

There were the perfunctory chants of "U-S-A!" and a quick session of "the wave" in the grandstand.

But the fans really lost their minds when Berger and Thomas dug into a cooler and started chucking beers into the crowd.

After it looked like the golfers had exhausted their stash, a couple cans were tossed back onto the course.

The crowd immediately implored Berger and Thomas to chug them.

There seemed to be a moment of hesitation before the U.S. golfers slammed down the beers with gusto. They looked like seasoned pros.

The crowd, many of whom have been imbibing on the grounds since the gates opened at 6 a.m., predictably ate it up.

Contact Ben Steele at (414) 224-2676 or bmsteele@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @BenSteeleMJS or Instagram at @bensteele_mjs

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Watch: USA's Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas chug beers before Ryder Cup matches

