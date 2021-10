Southeastern Conference officials have had their share of interesting calls and games during the early parts of the 2021 football season. SEC Shorts takes a look at the issues that the group has had with a hilarious take on "Take your daughter to work day" with another one of their short films. In particular, the segment looks at how the kids take in post game comments from the home office and also deal with the fact that their parents are quite well known (something that doesn't always work out in their favor), and the ever popular and consistently enforced targeting rule.

