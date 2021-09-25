CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cogeco Employees Hold A Community Involvement Day In 46 Communities Across Canada And The U.S. In Support Of The Environment

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, 740 Cogeco employees are building deeper connections with their communities as the company holds its first 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day. This annual company-wide employee initiative involves Cogeco employees supporting 46 local communities where they live and work. This year's theme, Planting Roots in Our Communities, includes tree-planting events across regions in Ontario and Quebec that are served by Cogeco, and multiple states in the U.S. that are served by its business unit, Atlantic Broadband.

These events support several local non-profit organizations, which include Conservation Halton , Grimo Nut Nursery , Trees for Nipissing , Nature-Action Québec , Association du mont Rougemont , 3R Durable and Arbor Day Foundation that work to protect, restore and manage natural resources. This is in perfect alignment with Cogeco's commitment to provide strong environmental stewardship.

Highlights of this year's initiative include:

  • 740 participants across Cogeco;
  • In 46 communities;
  • Who are planting 1,879 trees or seeds (that will, over the next 10 years, absorb approximately 109 tons of greenhouse gas emissions);
  • To support 16 non-profit organizations;
  • In 2 countries, 2 provinces and 7 states.

The tree-planting activities highlight two key pillars of Cogeco's Corporate Social Responsibility program — to take part in developing its communities and to manage its environmental footprint. It also further demonstrates Cogeco's commitment to reduce climate change impacts. The 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day aligns with the company's signature of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, an initiative by a global coalition of United Nations agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

"We are proud to see our employees mobilizing as one, all over North America, for a common cause that makes a difference. This first 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day demonstrates once again our commitment to give back to the communities we serve, and to conduct our business in a responsible and sustainable manner," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco. "At Cogeco, our corporate social responsibility and social engagement practices are a critical aspect of our business, and central to our commitment to support our communities. Good corporate citizenship is one of our guiding principles and remains front and centre for all of our employees."

Social engagement is part of Cogeco's DNA, as demonstrated by its strong philanthropic commitment through the support of more than 700 local organizations. Strong communities are the foundation of a dynamic and inclusive society. To support them, Cogeco not only strives to connect people, it also invests in their social and cultural lives. Last year, Cogeco devoted more than $13 million in cash donations and over 100 hours of airtime on its radio stations. Since 2018, Cogeco has ranked among Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada annually. Not only did the organization receive a Caring Company certification from Imagine Canada in 2020 in recognition of its exemplary leadership in community investment and social responsibility, it was also ranked 68th among the world's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights. Cogeco's social leadership continues.

To learn more about 1Cogeco Community Involvement Day and our other initiatives, visit our website .

ABOUT COGECO INC.Cogeco Inc. is a holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand in 12 states. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

