Catherine Pauly

Pauly, Catherine age 96 of Crystal, MN passed away on Sept 20, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Leon J. Pauly, parents, Frank and Mary Leba, brothers Walter Leba and Peter Leba. Survived by children, David (Lorraine) Pauly, Mary Kay Pauly, Cynthia (David) Granquist, Joseph (Barb) Pauly, Stephanie (James) Besonen, Jackie Owen; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. Catherine (Babu) will always be remembered for the special Christmas gatherings and the many hours she put into the shopping and cooking to make them so special. Memorials preferred to Homeward Bound - Maple Grove House, 12805 Highway 55 STE 400, Plymouth, MN 55441-3868 in honor of Mary Kay Pauly. Private family memorial service will be held at: Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020.