New Trailer for the Army of Thieves Film!

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event, Netflix debuted the new trailer for the Army of Thieves film, coming to the streaming service on October 29, 2021. The movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. In Army of Thieves, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the...

www.vitalthrills.com

