Minneapolis, MN

Leland Stanford Renz

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Renz, Leland Stanford Leland "Lee" Renz, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021, at the age of 91, after an extended period of illness. Born in Eureka, S.D., in 1930 to Ephraim and Gladys (Bane) Renz, Lee lived most of his life in the Twin Cities. He attended Marshall High School in SE Minneapolis, where he excelled in athletics as well as academics. Following his graduation in 1948 he enrolled at the University of Minnesota, where he earned undergraduate and advanced degrees, culminating in 1970 with a doctorate in education. Lee was an educator throughout his life. Early in his career he was a teacher, counselor, and coach. Later he was a principal at Spring Lake Park High School, where he implemented the innovative idea of "flexible scheduling." After several years as principal, he became Superintendent of Schools for the St. Anthony - New Brighton School District. Ultimately, he became a Professor of Educational Administration at St. Cloud State University. He concluded his career as a management consultant for many enterprises. Remembered for his sense of humor, a ready smile and quick wit, Lee immensely enjoyed international travel. He also had a love for the desert and wintered for several years in Ajo and Tucson, AZ. He was an active member and officer of the Cabeza Prieta Natural History Association in Ajo for many years. Lee is survived by his sister, Shirley Holmes, his children David (Sandra Renz), Gary (Susan Swierkos), Brian (Karen Kelly), and Lisa (James Swyers); his eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cabeza Prieta Natural History Association in Ajo.

