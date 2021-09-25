Americans building toward a blowout at the Ryder Cup

HAVEN, Wis. — When just the fourth match of the day reached the 16th hole of the Straits course on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Ryder Cup team was already in coronation mode. Packed in a cluster to the right of the green were a host of players, captains and other golfing dignitaries representing multiple generations. Ryder Cup rookie Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his 4-up thumping of Spanish buzzsaw Jon Rahm, sat on grassy knoll flanked by 51-year-old U.S. vice-captain Phil Mickelson and 69-year-old Ben Crenshaw, who captained another epic U.S. Ryder Cup win, at Brookline, in 1999. As Morikawa made his way to the green, Bryson DeChambeau — visibly giddy from his own Sunday success: a 3-up win over the other Spanish buzzsaw, Sergio Garcia — leaned in and clasped hands with Scheffler, his fourball partner this week.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO