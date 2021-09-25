CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans building toward a blowout at the Ryder Cup

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Even with their best start in 46 years, the Americans wanted to wipe the slate clean and play Saturday as if the Ryder Cup was just starting. When they finished another dominant session of foursomes, it started to feel as if this Ryder Cup against Europe was close to over.

