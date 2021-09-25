Gordon Gerdes Miller

Miller, Gordon Gerdes Age 91 of Maple Grove joined his wife, Thredo in heaven on 9/22/21. Preceded in death by wife Thredo, his parents, brother, Walter Jr. and sister, Charlotte. Survived by children, Vicki (Lee) Bilbro, Heidi (Barry) Shay, and Peter (Meg) Miller; grandchildren, Justin (Ellen) and Zachary (Kate) Shay, Rebecca & Erin Bilbro, and Jenna, Morgan, and David Miller; great-grandchildren, Hayley and Kit Shay. Gordy was a 40 year employee of NWNL, life-long Gophers, Vikings and Twins fan, enjoyed playing bridge with the Youth Group, sharing stories with Bud and spending time with the family at the cabin. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland. Private family Mass. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643.