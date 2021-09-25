CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Anita Evangeline White

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

White, Anita Evangeline age 89, passed away September 13, 2021. Born on January 10, 1932 in St. Francis, Maine to Alphonse and Mary (Hutchison) Bouchard. Preceded in death by husband, George White; parents, Alphonse and Mary Bouchard; in- laws, George and Dana White; siblings: Jeannette, Joan, JoElla, Ben, Reginald, John, and Theresa. Left behind to mourn her loss and celebrate her life are her children Charles (Judy) White, Dana (Ron) Ginn, and Mike (Diane) White; grandchildren Katie (Ben) Paxson, Sarah White, Scott (Amanda) Ginn, Mary White (Connor Robbins), Jean-Paul (Jodi) Boisjolie, Jason (Holly) Boisjolie; great-grandchildren Addy Paxson, Ainsley and Thaddeus Ginn, Ella and Lilah Boisjolie; Ashley, Blake, and Brittany Rosen; siblings Vivian Fotter, Richard (Mary) Bouchard, George Bouchard, Pat (David) Murphy, sister-in-law Maxine Bouchard, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A long-time resident of Coon Rapids, Anita was active in many organizations such as Coon Rapids Women's Club, Philolectian Club, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Twin Cities Decorative Artist's Guild, VFW Auxiliary, served numerous years as an election judge, active member at Coon Rapids Church of Christ, now Andover Christian Church, for many years, and then later a member of Coon Rapids United Methodist Church. Funeral Service 11:30 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Andover Christian Church (16045 Nightingale St. NW, Andover, MN) with visitation starting at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, MN or Andover Christian Church. gearhartfuneralhome.com.

www.startribune.com

