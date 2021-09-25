Renee Joann Proell

Proell, Renee Joann of Monticello, whom loved to travel, passed away August 29th, 2021 peacefully at home. Renee was the second oldest of four siblings, born on August 9, 1962. Renee loved to travel to different places including Jamaica, Cozumel, Chicago, Madeline Island, Milwaukee, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alaska, Savannah, Seattle, Los Angles, Victoria, Denver and Las Vegas. The trips she loved the most were visiting the grand kids in Denver & Las Vegas. Renee will be dearly missed by her loving husband Dan, children Nichole Olmsted (Nick), Cassie Galarneau (Tony), Tyler Proell; Grand Children Rosalie, AJ, Luke, Logan. Siblings Michelle Miller (Larry), Jenny Moos (Duane), John Petron (Lisa); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois (Petron). A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday October 5th with a 6pm visitation and 7pm celebration at Elm Creek Chalet, 12400 James Deane Pkwy, Maple Grove, MN.