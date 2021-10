The Dodgers are two games behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings as they turn to Walker Buehler to face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Buehler has pitched at least six innings in 28 of his 31 starts this season but allowed five or more runs in two of his four starts in September, posting a 7.32 ERA. He had a 2.05 ERA on the season entering September after allowing only three earned runs or fewer in 20 consecutive starts.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO