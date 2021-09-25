Darwin 'Dars' Fox

Fox, Darwin (Dars) Age 67 of Maple Grove, passed away September 22, 2021. Darwin was born to Robert & Ardis Fuchs on June 19, 1954 in Sauk Centre, MN. In 1983, he married his best friend Dawn Driessen. Together they lovingly welcomed son John and daughter Kathryn. Darwin devoted his life to always putting his family and friends first. He was constantly willing to help in any situation, and he knew how to light up a room with his radiant personality and memorable sense of humor. Although taken too soon, Darwin left a meaningful impression on everyone he met. Preceded in death by parents and father-in-law, Donald Driessen. Survived by loving wife of 38 years, Dawn; children, John & Kathryn; siblings, Gary (Carol) Fuchs, Gayle (Gary) Bergstrom, Clayton Fuchs & Jan (Tom) Meyer; mother-in-law, Gerrie Driessen, nephews & niece, Jeff, Chad, Nathan, Dustin, Ethan, Peter, Patric, Andrew & Jessica; other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at ST. VINCENT de PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (9100 93rd Ave. NE) Tuesday, September 28th at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016.