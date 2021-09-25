Eunice M. (Smith) Shore

Shore (nee Smith) Eunice M. Formerly of Brooklyn Center, passed away at St. Therese, New Hope at age 100 on March 11, 2020. Eunice was born in Milwaukee, WI, on June 5, 1919 to John & Christine Smith. She graduated from North High School in Minneapolis and worked for Strutwear and then Munsingwear most of her working life. She married Roger D. Shore on February 2, 1963 and they made their home in Brooklyn Center. Eunice loved to travel, visiting Hawaii several times, many locations in Europe as well as Cuba, "back in the day". Her bucket list included Egypt but health issues later in life prevented that trip. Her passion throughout her life has been her cars-whether driving the metro area highways or traveling on road trips throughout America. Eunice enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, going to casinos, playing her organ, opera, her canine friends, especially Smokey and getting together for family gatherings. Eunice was preceded in death by nephew, William (Billy) Smith; parents; husband, Roger; sister, Pearl Anderson; brother-in-law, Clarence Anderson; brother, Gene Smith and sister-in-law, Celine Smith. She is survived by step-daughters, Linda (Dale) Holland and Diane (Paul) Tangen; 3 step-granddaughters, and 4 step-great grandchildren; nephews and nieces, John (Nita) Smith, Renee (Roger) Miller, Christine (Derald) Hadtrath, Gerald (Roxanne) Smith, Carin Anderson; and many great and great-great nephews and nieces. Memorials preferred to her church, Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ or the Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley. Interment was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, March 19, 2020. Due to Covid we had to postpone her funeral. Celebration of Life 12 Noon, Thurs. Sept. 30, 2021 at Edinburgh Golf Course (Eden Room) 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park. To protect each other, we respectfully ask that all guests be fully vaccinated. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643.