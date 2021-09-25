CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Blair Cameron Anderson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Anderson, Blair Cameron 54, Wayzata, MN, passed away on September 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyal and Elinor Anderson. Survived by brothers, Bob (Colleen) Anderson, Bill (Mary Lou) Anderson and Greg Anderson; and nieces and nephews; Cameron, Cory, Sally, Zack, Nick, Heather, Katie, Tom, Chris, extended family and caregivers and friends at the Hammer Residence. Memorials to Hammer Residence Inc., 1909 Wayzata Blvd. Wayzata, MN, 55391. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.

