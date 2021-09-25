Robert Curtis Johnson, Jr.

Johnson, Robert Curtis Jr. from Coon Rapids, passed away on September 14th, 2021 at the age of 62 following a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Robert Johnson Sr.; sister, Linda; and lifelong friend; John Nelson. Survived by his son, Austin; daughter, Adriana; life partner; Bonnie Eliason; mother, Bette Johnson; his two sisters, Patrice Fournier (Larry) and Sharon Sajady (Yssaq); brother-in-law, Galen Gunderson; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncle, cousins and friends. Robert was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved the outdoors. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.