Susan E. Thompson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Thompson, Susan E. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on September 10, 2021 at the age of 62, after a valiant battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare, degenerative neurological disorder. Preceded in death by her parents (Dorothy and Bill), grandparents (George, Helen, Anna and George), aunt (Errol) and uncles (George and George). Survived by her husband (Michael), sons (Lelan and Bennett), sisters (Julie and Lucy), cousins (Fred, Stan, Jennifer, Sharon and Greg) & aunt (Merry Belle). Susan was born in Neenah, Wisconsin in 1959. After graduating from Neenah High School in 1977, Susan attended St. Olaf in Northfield, MN, where she received a BS in Economics in 1981. Moving to Minneapolis in 1981, Susan began a career of selfless dedication and deep commitment to civic service, affordable housing and small business development in the non-profit & public sectors. Susan had a life-long love of travel, which she shared with friends and family. Susan was always the first to volunteer to help; caring for other people was her passion. She truly valued her personal and professional relationships; her social connections gave her such joy. Susan was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother; her family meant the world to her. With Michael, she raised two amazing sons who were the light of her life. Susan loved to cook, and so enjoyed gathering people around her table. Susan was thoughtful, kind, passionate, funny, strong and loving. We will always remember the grace, resilience, sense of humor and love Susan showed as she never complained but somehow adapted to each new stage of the MSA that took her at such a young age. Susan leaves behind family and friends who will miss her dearly, remember her with love and a smile on our faces, and keep her light shining. There will be a service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4201 Sheridan Avenue S., Minneapolis, at 10 a.m. (masks required), followed by a Gathering of Friends from 12-3 p.m. at Beard's Plaisance on Lake Harriet, at 46th/Upton, Minneapolis, on September 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota. Donations may be made by check to Habitat Minnesota (Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota, P.O. Box 14268, Saint Paul, MN, 55114) or on their website: hfhmn.org/ways-to-give/.

