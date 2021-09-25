John W. 'Jack' Hier, O.D.
Hier, John "Jack" W. O.D. Age 94 of Plymouth passed away September 17, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, John A. and Bertha O. Hier. Survived by wife of 53 years Barbara; daughter, Beth (Jed) Gregerson; grandchildren, Sydney and Max. He was a longtime Optometrist in downtown Mpls. and was also an avid fisherman. Funeral service Saturday, October 2 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Parkers Lake Baptist Church, 14720 Cty. Rd. 6., Plymouth. Interment at Ft. Snelling Nat'l Cemetery on Tues., Oct. 5 at 1pm. Memorials preferred to The Gideon's International. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0