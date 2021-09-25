CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Robert O. 'Bob' Willey

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Willey, Robert O. "Bob" age 94 of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Centra Care Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Robert Omar Willey was born October 21, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edward and Mary Belle (George) Willey. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Povroznik and had two children, Jeff and Lynn. Elizabeth passed away after nearly 20 years of marriage. Bob married Emily Jean "Jean" Young on August 16, 1997 at Grey Eagle United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle. Bob was a firefighter for Minneapolis, Station 12 from 1960 until his retirement on October 21, 1991. He loved doing outside work and at the end of the day would enjoy drinking beer while relaxing on his deck. Bob loved to socialize, especially with his neighbors on the lake. Survivors include his wife, Emily Jean Willey of Melrose; children, Jeff Willey of Minneapolis and Lynn Willey of Minneapolis; step-children, Mary, Kim, Carol, and Todd; one brother; and his beloved dog, Gracie, his sidekick. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Willey; parents; and all of his brothers, except Larry. pattonschad.com 1-888-799-4249.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Melrose, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Grey Eagle, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy