Robert O. 'Bob' Willey

Willey, Robert O. "Bob" age 94 of Melrose, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Centra Care Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Robert Omar Willey was born October 21, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edward and Mary Belle (George) Willey. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Povroznik and had two children, Jeff and Lynn. Elizabeth passed away after nearly 20 years of marriage. Bob married Emily Jean "Jean" Young on August 16, 1997 at Grey Eagle United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle. Bob was a firefighter for Minneapolis, Station 12 from 1960 until his retirement on October 21, 1991. He loved doing outside work and at the end of the day would enjoy drinking beer while relaxing on his deck. Bob loved to socialize, especially with his neighbors on the lake. Survivors include his wife, Emily Jean Willey of Melrose; children, Jeff Willey of Minneapolis and Lynn Willey of Minneapolis; step-children, Mary, Kim, Carol, and Todd; one brother; and his beloved dog, Gracie, his sidekick. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Willey; parents; and all of his brothers, except Larry. pattonschad.com 1-888-799-4249.