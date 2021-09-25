Roland M. Fosness
Fosness, Roland M. age 72, of Shoreview, passed peacefully at home Sept. 19th 2021. Joining father Lloyd "Pat", mother Ione (Herbert). Survived by siblings Bonnie (Don), Lee (Deb); sons Pat (Jo), Mike (Deanna); grandsons Blake, Baron; nieces, nephew, and stepsisters. Rollie loved to ski, fish, cook, weld projects, play cribbage, dominos, chalk games on the driveway with the kids. He was a proud 50+yr member of local #596. He worked for Hart Bros. for 37 years installing carpet. A celebration of life will be held at Autumn Grove Park, 1395 Lydia Ave. W., Roseville, Oct. 2nd, 10:30 -1:00.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0