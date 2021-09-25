CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Floyd Henry Burich

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Burich, Floyd Henry April 20, 1927 - September 22, 2021 Always happy always positive, always so much fun to be around, Floyd was a big personality and in many ways larger than life. He was an avid sportsman active with hunting, fishing and golf. He was able to enjoy those activities during his 40 years of retirement at the lakes near Deerwood, Minnesota. Before that, he was a businessman; founder and owner of Mutual Realty and Mortgage, at the time the largest Real Estate brokerage company in Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maxine, and son Brandon. He is survived by his sister Micki Smith, his children Shelley Burich, Shawn Burich Ryan (James), and Brian Burich, and daughter-in-law Robin Burich, his six grandchildren; Jordan, Callin, Kelly, Megan, Breanne and Alexa and seven great grandchildren. Floyd's love, laughter and big smile will be forever missed and remembered. A celebration of lives for Floyd and Maxine Burich (who passed in January of 2021) will be held at the Sorenson Root Thompson Funeral Home 31 MN. Ave. S. Aitkin, MN. 56431 on Saturday, October 16th 2021. Visitation at 12:00 PM and the Service will begin at 1:00 PM. srtfuneral.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Deerwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy