Floyd Henry Burich

Burich, Floyd Henry April 20, 1927 - September 22, 2021 Always happy always positive, always so much fun to be around, Floyd was a big personality and in many ways larger than life. He was an avid sportsman active with hunting, fishing and golf. He was able to enjoy those activities during his 40 years of retirement at the lakes near Deerwood, Minnesota. Before that, he was a businessman; founder and owner of Mutual Realty and Mortgage, at the time the largest Real Estate brokerage company in Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maxine, and son Brandon. He is survived by his sister Micki Smith, his children Shelley Burich, Shawn Burich Ryan (James), and Brian Burich, and daughter-in-law Robin Burich, his six grandchildren; Jordan, Callin, Kelly, Megan, Breanne and Alexa and seven great grandchildren. Floyd's love, laughter and big smile will be forever missed and remembered. A celebration of lives for Floyd and Maxine Burich (who passed in January of 2021) will be held at the Sorenson Root Thompson Funeral Home 31 MN. Ave. S. Aitkin, MN. 56431 on Saturday, October 16th 2021. Visitation at 12:00 PM and the Service will begin at 1:00 PM. srtfuneral.com.