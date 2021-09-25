Michael E. Gaydos
Gaydos, Michael E. Age 67 of Lino Lakes, passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2021. Preceded in death by father, Peter. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Martha; children, Kathryn (Andrew) Mickelson and Kevin; grandchildren, Olivia and Lucy; mother, June Gaydos Streitz; siblings, David (Michelle), Mark (Karen), Robert (Tiffany); nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Memorial service 11 AM Tuesday, September 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23). Visitation 4-7 PM Monday and on Tuesday from 10-11 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 muellerbies.com.www.startribune.com
