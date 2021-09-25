Roger G. Gilmer

Gilmer, Roger G. Age 83 of Lakeville passed away on September 12, 2021. Born in a farmhouse in Darwin, MN to Ida and Wesley Gilmer. Graduated from Dassel High School in 1956. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, John and Gerald; and Ardyce Gilmer mother of his sons. Survived by loving wife, of 49 years Kathleen (Katee); Children, Jeff (Mary), Jon (Diane), Jim (Jan), and Jennifer (Kurt); Grandchildren Chad (Lauren), Ryan, Trevor, Luke, Jake (Megan), Jessie, Logan, Madeline, Keenan and Julian; Brothers, Norm (Judy) and Don (Mary Beth); sisters-in-law Gloria and Jane (Phil); brother-in-law Kurt (Bev); along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Roger was a man of courage, strength, humor and a quick wit. His first priority was his family. He loved golf, baseball, football, basketball, Pinochle and any game of cards. An open celebration of life will take place from 1-4 on Sunday October 10th at the Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St, Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donors choice.