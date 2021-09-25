CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Donna M. Gray

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Gray, Donna M. Donna Michelle Gray, 54, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Donna was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to N. Bruce Gray and Dorothy E. Boatman on July 22, 1967. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Hannover College, in Indiana, and her Master of Arts from Ball State University, also in Indiana. She received her Jurist Doctorate from William Mitchell in Minnesota. Donna is preceded in death by grandparents, Bobbye and Lawrence Boatman; Elaine and Norman Gray and her beloved uncle, Kirk Gray. Donna is survived by her mother, Dorothy Boatman; father, Bruce Gray; cousin, Isaac Gray and her loving dogs, Freddie, Sweet Pea and Min-Ki. Donna was passionate about life, worked tirelessly for her clients, treasured her friendships (from near and far) and had a great love for animals. She was a strong, brave and determined woman, a loyal friend and loving daughter. Over her lifetime, Donna developed a very large group of loyal friends who cared deeply about her. This was truly a testament to what type of person Donna was in that there were so many people who loved her. A funeral service is scheduled for 10am at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, October 2nd. Memorials may be given to the Minnesota Humane Society; Animal Relief Foundation ARUBA; Greenville County Animal Care or Best Friends Animal Society. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511 gearty-delmore.com.

