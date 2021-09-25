Evangeline D. 'Vangie' Knudson
Knudson, Evangeline "Vangie" D. age 87, of Andover, MN passed away on Sunday, September 19th. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Douglas, and grandson Kasey Knudson. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Daryl) Lenz, Debbie Conlin, and Jodi Timmer; grandchildren, Heather (Shon) Severson, Erin (Jon Alexandar) Knudson, Nichole (Rik) Felt, Dustin (Aisha) Conlin, Mariah (Dave) Vliem, and Sophia (Matthew) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Haley and Abby Severson, Hannah and Heather Langanki, Briauna Vleim, Alayah, and Zaynah Conlin. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, September 24th at Riverdale Church and she was buried at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka 763-421-0220 thurston-lindberg.com.www.startribune.com
