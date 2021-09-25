Stephen M. Saunders

Saunders, Stephen M. Age 77, of Woodbury, passed away September 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his wife Elizabeth, his daughters Jennifer (Noah) and Rebecca (Wesley), his grandsons Evan and Graham, and his sisters Sandra and Susan. Steve was an elementary school teacher with Wayzata Schools for 35 years and continued his love for working with children and his passion for history in his retirement by working at the state capital as a tour guide. He loved playing golf with his friends and cherished spending time with his beloved grandsons. In place of a service a celebration of life gathering will be planned when safe to do so.