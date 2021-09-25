Myrna L. Williams

Williams, Myrna L. Age 70, of Edina, MN passed away September 19, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Fraser and Reta Pushie. Myrna was a classy, creative and fun-loving wife, mum, Mimi, sister and friend. She endured 7 years of ALS and beat it with her dignity & spirit intact. A true champion and model of strength. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew her. Survived by husband, Cliff; daughter Regan (Joseph) Duffy; son, Scott (Amy) Williams; grandchildren, Finley & Mia Duffy, Paityn, Reese, Calum & Evan Williams; sisters Fern Eldstrom, Yvonne (Harv) Skrudlund, Lorraine (Stan) Phillips and Bev (Lorne) Smith; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of life service Thursday, November 4th at 3pm at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Rd, Edina, MN. 55435. Service will be live streamed; details will be provided prior to service. Cremation by Washburn McReavy funeral home. Memorials preferred to the ALS Association.