Charles Holland Crowell

Crowell, Charles Holland age 57 of New Brighton. From this Earth on Angel's wings he flew, into the waiting arms of Jesus on 8/31/2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Shirley; brother, Bill Jr; 1 nephew, 3 nieces. Missing him until we meet again is his partner of 25 years, Sue Peters; sister, Jacki (Ted) Lachinski; nieces, Ann Marie (Joe) Dunne, Kassie Crowell; nephew, Paul Crowell; feline companion, Storm; many relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday 10/2/21 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home (552 East River Rd. Anoka, MN) with a prayer service at 3pm. Private Interment. GearhartAnokaChapel.com.