Philip M. Olson

Olson, Philip M. age 97, of Bloomington, passed away September 19, 2021. Phil was a proud veteran of World War 2. He is survived by his children, David (Sue) Olson and Janet (Dave) Ranney; son-in-law, Clyde Nelson; grandchildren, Brad Nelson, Brent Nelson, Brandon (Brenda) Nelson, Chris (Amanda) Ranney, Jonas Ranney & Sarah (Glenn) McClintic; great-grandchildren, Tristan Nelson, Cori Nelson and Gus Nelson. Preceded in death by his wife, Ardelle; parents, Rev. Melvin and Ragna Olson; sister, Lois Berg; daughter, Kathy Nelson; and 4 infant grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Lakeville Cracker Barrel, who always treated him with great care. Memorial service held at 3:00 PM on October 6, 2021 at Morris Nilsen Chapel 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423 with a visitation 1 hour prior. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com.