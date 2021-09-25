Daniel Paul Rosendahl

Rosendahl, Daniel Paul Dan was born in Minneapolis August 2, 1962. He attended Mounds View High School, graduated in 1980 and the University of Texas in 1995. He started and ran a highly successful roofing company in Austin, Texas. He died June 29th, 2021 in Cedar Park, Texas. He is survived by his wife Lea in the Philippines and daughter Carly in Austin. He is survived by sisters Cindy Stein (Ken), Nancy Ehlenfeldt, brothers John Rosendahl, and James Rosendahl (Patti). Many nieces and nephews but a special relationship with nephew Jason Ehlenfeldt (Kelly). He was preceded in death by sister Lynn Rosendahl. There will be a memorial service on September 30, 1:30pm. at Shepard of the Hils Lutheran Church, 3920 Victorial St, N. Shoreview, Mn 55126. (masks are required indoors by church).