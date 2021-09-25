Brian Sheffield England

England, Brian Sheffield age 79, of Akeley, MN moved to heaven on September 21, 2021 after a brief bout with cancer. Brian is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary (Craven); his children: Steve (Leanne); Stephanie (Todd) Hornquist; David (Jessica); Emily (Mark) Ryks; Eric (Nelina); his 17 grandchildren Will, Elizabeth; Jack, Max, Lucy, Annabeth Hornquist; Augustus, Hendrick, Nolan, Alasdair; Tommy, Charlie, Andrew, Abby Ryks; Taylor, Kate, Lily; sisters, Judi (Doug) Bestler; Jan (Jim) Turner and a beloved extended family. Brian was preceded in death by parents Will and Gayle England. Services will be held at Calvary Church in Walker MN. Visitation on Friday, October 1 from 4 - 6 pm. Funeral on Saturday, October 2 at 11 am. Friends and family may call one hour before the service. Interment at the Akeley Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Camp Shamineau, Motley MN. whisperingpinesnorth.com.