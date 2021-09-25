'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Sets Release Date on Netflix
“Emily in Paris” follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy and providing an American perspective on things. There, in the City of Lights, she embarks on a new life in Paris is filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. Season 1 was shot entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. Season 2 will shoot in Paris, St. Tropez and other locations in the South of France.www.lmtonline.com
