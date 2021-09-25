Mildred 'Millie' Todd

Todd, Mildred "Millie" age 92, longtime resident of Excelsior, passed away March 16, 2021 at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo, MN. Millie is preceded in death by her son Tim Todd, parents Andrew and Etta Finden, brothers Kenneth and Rudolph Finden and sister Lois Carlson. Survived by her husband of 65 years Leslie Todd, sister-in-law Loretta Finden, Tim's fiancé Sandy Wyant and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday October 2, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior MN, with visitation starting at 10 AM at CHURCH. Reception and inurnment at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 huberfunerals.com.