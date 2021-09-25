Real estate Q&A: The association says I missed payments. I say I didn’t. Now what?

Could you be falsely accused of causing damage to your next vacation rental — and be forced to pay for it?. Colleen McKenna is sure that the answer to that question is “yes.” She just returned from what she thought was a peaceful and uneventful stay in a rented condo in Hawaii. But the property manager says she and her husband caused significant damage to the vacation rental during a domestic disturbance. As a result, he charged her credit card for cleanup and repairs — several days after the couple’s departure.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO