In a coastal desert on Chile's border with Peru, a night patrol runs into two different groups of migrants making their way across Latin America: Haitians returning to Chile after failing to enter the United States, and Venezuelans begging to be allowed in. "We assume that this has to do with the fact that they are being sent back from the United States and that there are many blocked in Colombia," added Captain Giovanni Tamburrino, referring to the US crackdown on Haitians trying to cross the southern border recently.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO