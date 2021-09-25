Blues send Sanford to Ottawa in exchange for St. Louis native
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have acquired a St. Louis native in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. Saturday, the team announced it had acquired forward Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick from the Senators in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown was drafted by the Senators in 2016, and has played only 30 NHL games, recording one goal and eight assists. Brown only made one NHL appearance last season. He is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown.www.kmov.com
