Ratified Title Group: Customer Service-Focused

On Sept. 21, 2021, the Board of County Supervisors approved two rezonings for important development projects that will implement the town center vision of the Innovation Park Small Area Plan: University Village at Innovation and Innovation Town Center. The properties total ±132-acres and are located on the east side of Prince William Parkway between its intersections with Wellington Road and University Boulevard. The developments propose multistory mixed-use residential buildings with ground floor retail and amenity spaces to support the growth of George Mason University’s SciTech Campus and its student housing needs. The entire mixed-use proposal also includes townhouse and stacked townhouse unit types, a clubhouse with pool, multiple parks (including a dog park), pedestrian plazas, and multiuse trails. Together the rezonings would allow for the construction of up to 2,342 multifamily units (including 1,480 university student housing units, co-housing, or age-restricted housing), 370 townhouses, and ±2 million sq. ft. of nonresidential uses (office, retail, and hotel).

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO