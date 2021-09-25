CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
PWLiving

Ratified Title Group: Customer Service-Focused

By Prince William Living Writers
PWLiving
PWLiving
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ratified Title Group (RTG) is a real estate settlement company located in Northern Virginia that handles the closing transaction and escrow hold for properties bought and sold throughout Virginia, Maryland and D.C. They first opened their doors in February 2018 and have experienced tremendous growth since. Successful From the Start.

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Minority-Owned Small Businesses in National Capital Region Eligible for $10,000 Grants Through Fiserv Back2Business Program

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is offering support to minority-owned small businesses in the National Capital Region, many of which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is part of the Fiserv Back2Business program, a $50 million initiative...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

University Village and Innovation Town Center

On Sept. 21, 2021, the Board of County Supervisors approved two rezonings for important development projects that will implement the town center vision of the Innovation Park Small Area Plan: University Village at Innovation and Innovation Town Center. The properties total ±132-acres and are located on the east side of Prince William Parkway between its intersections with Wellington Road and University Boulevard. The developments propose multistory mixed-use residential buildings with ground floor retail and amenity spaces to support the growth of George Mason University’s SciTech Campus and its student housing needs. The entire mixed-use proposal also includes townhouse and stacked townhouse unit types, a clubhouse with pool, multiple parks (including a dog park), pedestrian plazas, and multiuse trails. Together the rezonings would allow for the construction of up to 2,342 multifamily units (including 1,480 university student housing units, co-housing, or age-restricted housing), 370 townhouses, and ±2 million sq. ft. of nonresidential uses (office, retail, and hotel).
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) Opens

Provided by Prince William County Joint Information Center. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will open offering first, second, third, and oostber doses for the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine in the Prince William Health District. The CVC will be operated by Prince William Health District (PWHD), Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and Ashbritt, a vaccination vendor. The location is the former Gander Mountain store, 14011 Worth Ave., Woodbridge. The CVC will have appointments from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Walk-ins accepted.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Service#Real Estate#Software#Dc Metro#Ratified Title Group#Chick Fil A#Growth Rtg
PWLiving

Teachers of Note

Lumio™ has recognized Moneka Lyons, training specialist in the Office of Instructional Technology Services, as one of only 27 SMART Innovators in the U.S. and 78 worldwide. Lyons is focused on providing teachers with educational strategies using technology products from Lumio (formerly known as SMART Learning Suite Online). “Moneka has...
EDUCATION
PWLiving

Sheetz to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Self-Serve Coffee

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 by offering one free coffee for My Sheetz Rewardz members. This promotion is valid for any size self-serve coffee at all of Sheetz’s 633 locations and no purchase is necessary to participate.
RESTAURANTS
PWLiving

Prince William County Bar Welcomes New Judges

Provided by Prince William County Bar Association, Inc. The Prince William County Bar Association is truly honored to have six members of the local bar association receive judicial appointments between June 2020 and July 2021. Due to public health and safety guidelines in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bar was not able to host traditional investiture ceremonies for these newest judges. The PWCBA is pleased to introduce these judges to the community they serve.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Things to Do in October in Prince William County, Virginia

Provided by Prince William County Office of Tourism. Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the Fall season. Located 30 miles from Washington, D.C., visitors may experience fall festivals, pumpkin patches, ghost tours, live music, and more. Prince William, Virginia | Come enjoy its open spaces and friendly faces.
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

Patriot Day Shabbat Service

On Friday, Sept. 10, Congregation Ner Shalom hosted its Eighth Annual Patriot Day Shabbat Service. This special sabbath evening service honored Prince William County’s first responders, including firefighters, police officers, EMT, and active and retired military personnel. Congregation Ner Shalom, located in Woodbridge, is Prince William County’s only synagogue and...
PWLiving

Westminster at Lake Ridge’s New Center for Healthy Living

The Center for Healthy Living is Westminster at Lake Ridge’s newest innovation — enhancing the living experience for current and future residents. Westminster at Lake Ridge is a not-for-profit life plan community offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, respite services, home care and rehabilitation services. Michelle Ferry, director of...
LAKE RIDGE, VA
PWLiving

More Available Listings in the August 2021 Prince William Housing Market

Provided by REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR) REALTOR® Association of Prince William (PWAR) has gathered Prince William County’s most recent market statistics, generated by Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant, and SmartCharts, an affiliate website of Showing Time. The market statistics are gathered through data provided by VAR and Bright MLS, which serves as the multiple listing service for Prince William County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Students and Educators of Note

Freedom and Patriot High School Students Present At NOAA. In conjunction with professor Dr. Cindy Smith from George Mason University, three PWCS students participated in the Mid-Atlantic Marine Debris Summit and gave a presentation titled, “A Community Approach to Reducing Single-Use Plastic Beverage Bottles in two PWCS High Schools,” to an audience of veteran researchers and advocacy specialists in a virtual conference sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Ashley Munoz-Trujillo and Stephanie Ruiz Molina, both senior students at Freedom High School, and Elizabeth Short, a senior student at Patriot High School, fielded questions about their experience creating social media campaigns and what they have found are the best ways to connect with today’s youth on being a responsible environmental citizen.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

What’s New at the ReStore Sept. 22, 2021

Fall has arrived and so have new items! Here’s a sneak peak of what’s new at the ReStore now for sale. Items arrive daily so shop early for the best inventory. Like what you see? Swing by to donate, shop, and save. The Manassas ReStore (10159 Hastings Dr., Manassas) is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Support Staff Job Opportunities – Come Work for PWCS!

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Rd.. Manassas. Job openings include school bus drivers, substitute teachers and substitute teacher assistants, substitute custodians, substitute bus attendants, food service associates, and aquatics center lifeguards and instructors. Those interested will be able to test drive a school bus from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
PWLiving

Prince William Health District Warns of Rabies Concerns in Woodbridge

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. In order to protect the health of residents and visitors, the Prince William Health District (PWHD) is issuing a notice about a fox that has been found with rabies in the 22192 area of Woodbridge. Rabies is a deadly disease caused by...
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And, Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Virtual or in-person, you can get connected at these events!
PWLiving

Historic Dumfries Virginia Presents a Virtual Halloween Tea Program

Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia is excited to announce a virtual Halloween program! The Executive Director will host a virtual tea sharing the history of scary monsters, spooky lore and stories, and great Halloween planning tips – from games to recipes! Join from the safety of your home…if you dare!
DUMFRIES, VA
PWLiving

Annual Fall Jubilee Returns to Manassas on Oct. 2

Provided by Historic Manassas Inc. More than 40,000 visitors flocked to Historic Downtown Manassas for the 2019 Fall Jubilee. After pausing the event last year due to COVID-19, adults and children alike are ready for the festival’s much-anticipated return next weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct....
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Dr. Alice Tang Named Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is pleased to announce Alice Tang, DO, MPH, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tang joined Sentara Healthcare in 2017. She was previously the Medical Director at Sentara Lake Ridge and co-director of the Stroke Program at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center before accepting this position.
HEALTH SERVICES
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
791
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy