John Von Hollen lives in a renovated building on Peachtree Street. He says before the shared spaces project began, it was not a good place for a walk. “If you were on the sidewalk, you know you had cars and trucks and buses passing just within inches of where you were walking, often at very high speeds and so there and now here, they’ve done this great re-configuration,” said Von Hollen.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO